Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,248,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.51. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

