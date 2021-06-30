National Pension Service Has $51.57 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Paychex were worth $51,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

