National Pension Service Has $40.24 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $40,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,397.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,303.72. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $779.90 and a twelve month high of $1,403.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

