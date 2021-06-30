Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Trimmed by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $39,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Waste Connections by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.20 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.40.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

