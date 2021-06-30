Monashee Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $4,666,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $44,157,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $8,267,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

