Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,157,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $17,998,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $8,267,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,766,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

