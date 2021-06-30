B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $72.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $1,180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $910,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 770.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 203,243 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock worth $73,810,242. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

