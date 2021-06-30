Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Westpac Banking Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westpac Banking by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 20,633 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 83.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

