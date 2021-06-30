National Pension Service Purchases 39,411 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $48,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.