National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,404 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,262 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $48,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $17,328,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 178.6% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 183,182 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after purchasing an additional 117,428 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,847 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.04.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.