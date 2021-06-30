Crown (CRW) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $80.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,748.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.10 or 0.01467961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00425553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00092708 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,493,634 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

