Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post $59.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.95 million and the highest is $59.93 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $62.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

