Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 497,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 838,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

TRP stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

