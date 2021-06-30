GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. GameStop reported sales of $942.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

GME stock opened at $210.88 on Friday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

