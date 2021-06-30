Hoylecohen LLC Purchases New Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 373,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $16,943,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $12,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.