Brokerages Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have commented on IFRX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

IFRX stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.48. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 91.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $3,021,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

