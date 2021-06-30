VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

NYSE VER opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.49. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

