Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

