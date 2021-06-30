Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $536.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $536.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

