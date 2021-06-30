Globeflex Capital L P Buys New Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.09% of Southern Missouri Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

