C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,674,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,353,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PDC Energy by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 845,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 382,298 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

