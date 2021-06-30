C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,882 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after acquiring an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $291,564.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,462 shares of company stock worth $4,940,476 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

