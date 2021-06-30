Globeflex Capital L P Sells 11,035 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after buying an additional 1,841,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,313,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 998,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

