C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $53,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) by 8,341.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 148,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6,758.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGM opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $55.77.

