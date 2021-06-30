C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 8,375 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 75.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.