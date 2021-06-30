Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Brunswick by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

BC stock opened at $98.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

