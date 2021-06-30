New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded by Colliers Securities

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $9.10 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SNR stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $740.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.90.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

