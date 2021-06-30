Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys New Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $1,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 325.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 75,399 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.53.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

