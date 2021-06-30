Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $14.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE ESI opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

