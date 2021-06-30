SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 245.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.