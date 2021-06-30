Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,308 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $147,964,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 325,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.