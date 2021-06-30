Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 6,629 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

