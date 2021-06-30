VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $83,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

VICI stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

