Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.