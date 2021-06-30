Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.81. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

