NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.83. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$3.72, with a volume of 1,022,638 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of C$880.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.85.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$27,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

