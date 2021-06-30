QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce $150.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.70 million and the highest is $152.32 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $612.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.01 million to $622.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $694.70 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $719.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,036,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,551,000 after purchasing an additional 96,364 shares during the period.

QTS stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.