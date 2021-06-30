Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jun 30th, 2021

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 235.49 ($3.08). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 9,113,972 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.17.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

