Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 235.49 ($3.08). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 234.50 ($3.06), with a volume of 9,113,972 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 202 ($2.64) price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 186.17.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

