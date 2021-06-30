Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of OC opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

