DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €40.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €40.77 ($47.97).

DWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

ETR DWS opened at €38.86 ($45.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

