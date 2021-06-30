Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 151.9% in June

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 151.9% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $47.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

