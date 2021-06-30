Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 632.40 ($8.26). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 618 ($8.07), with a volume of 689,774 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 691.10 ($9.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 671.41.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, with a total value of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

