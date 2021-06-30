Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.48% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

