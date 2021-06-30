Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 116.9% in June

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

