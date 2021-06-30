Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases By 117.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 117.1% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

