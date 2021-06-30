Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:NSR opened at C$9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$523.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.78 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

