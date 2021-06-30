Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 756.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period.

Shares of SMM opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

