Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Berkeley Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKGFY. HSBC downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

