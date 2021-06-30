Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the May 31st total of 1,446,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS AMDWF opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Amada has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.10.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

