Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 38.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $176.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.31. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

